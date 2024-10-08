Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother and business founder from Daventry has released her first children’s book.

Cheryl Thallon, the founder of Suddenly Publishing and Viridian Nutrition located in Daventry, recently published ‘My Mum Ran a 5k’, a book written from a child’s perspective about a trash-eating raccoon family on a life-saving journey to health.

Local artist Charlie Tomkins illustrated the 36-page colourful book, which is aimed at three- to seven-year-olds. The book is said to be written to help families create a lasting connection between nutrition, physical activity, and long-term health and happiness.

Cheryl, 62, said: “The knowledge that the habits we have today are direct predictors of the health we will experience in the years ahead. By writing this story for children, maybe the connection between food, movement, and health can be sparked.

Cheryl Thallon, the founder of Suddenly Publishing and Viridian Nutrition located in Daventry, pictured with her book.

“If we love the NHS, then we must start and continue to love ourselves, making the decision to care for our own health so we can free up hospital beds for those less fortunate than ourselves.”

At the age of 21, Cheryl Thallon began working in independent health stores. Her career included working as the editor of Natural Food Trader magazine and in the food supplements industry.

Cheryl founded Viridian Nutrition in December 1999, and her daughter, Holly, took over as managing director earlier this year.

She said: "My inspiration to write a children’s book this year has been fuelled by the mounting evidence that we are in a pandemic of rising obesity in the young, but children who adopt good habits early can go on to be healthy 60-year-olds."

Cheryl pictured with her book at the Suddenly on Sheaf Street bookshop.

The Suddenly on Sheaf Street bookshop hosted a book launch event on Saturday, September 30, that featured a children's drawing workshop with illustrator Charlie and a storytime session.

Talking about the book, Cheryl said: “The narrator is 5-year-old Skye, who is desperate to get away from the TV and have fun with mum – but she’s always too tired. One day, a chance comment lifts them off the sofa and down to health and happiness and gold medals.”

Published by Suddenly Publishing Ltd, ‘My Mum Ran a 5K’ is available for purchase from Sheaf Street Health Store and the Suddenly bookshop for £7.50.