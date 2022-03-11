Daventry crafters connect through knitting as part of town council's Mental Health Matters awareness campaign

People in Daventry were invited to make friends and learn a new skill at a special knit and natter drop-in session.

As part of Daventry Town Council's current Mental Health Matters awareness campaign, they invited avid knitters to a free knitting and crochet tutorial event.

It was held last weekend at Daventry Museum, as part of its monthly Saturday open day.

Tutors were on hand to informally teach beginners starting from scratch and assist those more experienced participants. Also in attendance were some seasoned crafters, who shared knowledge of their creative pastime.

Julie Walker, organiser of 'Daventry Christmas Tree Yarn Project 2022' helped tutor and share information about her project to coordinate a yarn Christmas Tree Trail around Daventry in December. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/116352267778680 to find out more.

Residents are still invited to take part in Daventry Mindful Mile Trail, a one mile walk around Daventry with meaningful messages along the way.

Trail sheets are available from the Daventry Town Council offices and retailers around town.

For more information visit the Mental Health Matters page on the Daventry Town Council website https://www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/mental-health-matters.html

