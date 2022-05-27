Customer and food hygiene ratings for every children's soft play in Northamptonshire

Children’s soft play centres are a favourite for families and here are the best in Northamptonshire, as rated by Google reviews. Visitors often grab a bite to eat while there, so we’ve also looked at the Food Hygiene Ratings for each venue.
1. Riverside Hub
Riverside Retail Park
4.7/5 Google Stars (1,963 reviews)
5/5 Food hygiene rating
2. Wicky's Play Factory
Wicksteed Park, Kettering
4.3/5 Google Stars (118 reviews)
4/5 Food hygiene rating
3. Bezerk Leisure
Moulton Park Industrial Estate
4.2/5 Google Stars (630 reviews)
5/5 Food hygiene rating
4. Boost Trampoline Park
Riverside Retail Park
4.1/5 Google Stars (475 reviews)
4/5 Food hygiene rating
