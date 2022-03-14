A mum and daughter from Crick used their artistic skills to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Claire Hamer and daughter Annabella, seven, asked people to bid on their favourite pictures on Facebook to raise money.

Annabella got busy painting and drawing while her mum presented, framed and distributed the artwork.

Winning team Annabella and Claire.

Bids helped raise £155 to help the humanitarian appeal to assist families hit by the conflict in the Ukraine.

Claire said: "It was a fabulous amount to raise and we'd like to thank everybody who got involved for such a worthwhile cause."