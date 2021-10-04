Bonfire Night: Fireworks displays taking place in Northamptonshire in 2021

2. Bonfire and fireworks at Blackpit Brewery

Saturday, November 6. Blackpit Brewery’s annual bonfire & firework display held between Silverstone and Stowe is set to return this November. Infamous for it’s impressive bonfire sculptures and show-stopping fireworks, this year promises to be their "biggest yet." Previously, the team at Blackpit have built giant wooden sculptures in place of a traditional bonfire. Pairing the bonfire burning with an immersive theatre experience makes the event one of a kind where some lucky guests will also have the chance to join in with the torch procession. In 2019, every guest was invited to write down their negative thoughts or worries which were fed into the giant head sculpture and burnt as part of the bonfire. There will be live music, street food traders and plenty of free activities and fun fair rides for the family too. Tickets are £19 per adult and £5 per child. Tickets include all activities and free fun fair rides throughout the day.

Photo: Silverstone Woodlands