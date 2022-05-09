Barking good family fun at charity dog show in Flore

Families are invited to a day of barking good fun in Flore.

A family dog show is taking place in the village on June 3.

It is being organised by Laura Wyllie, who runs her own dog agility classes in Dodford.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura is arranging the dog show.

"We hope to see lots of lovely dogs and their owners at the show,” she said.

“Dogs for Good is a charity we like to support every year.”

There is a number of classes for owners and their four legged friends to compete in. They include Prettiest Bitch, Best Rescue and Happiest Pooch.

The day takes place at Brodie Lodge Playing Field with judging from 12pm. It costs £2 per class and proceeds will go to the Dogs for Good charity. Dogs for Good is a UK-based charity training dogs to help adults and children with physical disabilities and learning disabilities.

Fun in Flore.