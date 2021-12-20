Adorable orphaned Daventry kittens looking for first class home to start the New Year

Zeus.

Zeus and Phoenix were lovingly hand reared from the age of two weeks after their mum was killed.

Now the pair, who were born in October, are looking for a loving home to call their own.

Penny Alexander, who is caring for the adorable duo, said she will only allow the siblings to go to the very best family.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix.

"Their mum was a stray in Daventry, " said Penny.

"Unfortunately, nobody was able to trap her and she got killed shortly after giving birth."

The babies were found just after their mother died and their fight for life began.

They will need to be homed as a pair in a home away from main roads. There should be a cat-frendly garden and older children only.

Penny added: "They’re OK with quiet, cat-friendly dogs too."

Zeus and Phoenix have been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Their adoption fee is £120 for the pair.

They can join their new family next month (January).