A Christmas project put together by Daventry town council and resident crochet fan, Julie Walker will be providing the town with some Christmas fun that will end up producing blankets and scarves for various charities in the area.

From Saturday November 26, a giant yarned Christmas tree will be on display on the High Street entrance of North Street in Daventry when a Christmas Tree Yarn Trail will be available.

You can pick up a trail sheet from the Daventry town council office on Saturday November 26 between 10am - 3pm which will be open during the Christmas market day. You can also download one from their website or pop in to one of the participating shops during opening hours.

The Christmas Tree Yarn Trail is a bit of festive fun for the whole family

The trail is a fun activity for the whole family and will be a great way to enjoy some Daventry Christmas shopping. Just bring your trail sheet along any time during December and then find the yarn trees and their special baubles dotted around town in various business and shop windows, jotting down what you find in the baubles as you go.

Julie the crafting resident from the project invited local crafters to crochet and knit 15cm x 15cm squares which have been sewn together to make into various sized Christmas trees. Once the Christmas period is over the squares will be sewn together to form blankets and scarves to help with a number of local charities.

