A number of schools across Northamptonshire took part in a fun Santa run to raise money and mark the end of term.

This week, students and staff either ran or walked a ‘merry mile’ alongside their classmates and colleagues, dressed in Santa hats and suits.

In total, pupils from 14 schools took part and raised more than £11,100, contributing to the grand total of more than £30,000, which has been raised by pupils across David Ross Education Trust (DRET) schools.

Santa Run at Abbey Primary Academy, Daventry.

Pupils across several year groups from Reception to Year 13 took part, running, skipping, and walking their way towards the Christmas holidays.

This money will be put towards DRET’s inspiration fund, which supports enrichment programmes and activities, such as sports clubs, music festivals and instrument lessons, across the trust’s academies.

Stuart Burns, CEO of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “I am delighted that schools across our trust are joining together this week to take part in the annual Santa run.

“We are so proud of their efforts, and we are extremely grateful to all of our students and families for supporting this event so generously.

Greenfields Primary School, Kettering.

“The money raised will be invaluable in funding enrichment programmes across the trust.

“At DRET we are focused on providing a world-class education that broadens our pupils’ horizons.

“Our enrichment programme is second to none in the state sector, providing wonderful opportunities for pupils to explore new things, develop their passions and discover their talents.

“The run is a fantastic way to support this work, and a fabulously festive way to mark the end of term.”

Eastfield Academy, Northampton.

Full list of schools that took part:

Abbey CE Primary Academy, Daventry

The Arbours Primary Academy, Northampton

Briar Hill Primary School, Northampton

Cedar Road Primary School, Northampton

Eastfield Academy, Northampton

Falconers Hill Academy, Daventry

Greenfields Primary School and Nursery, Kettering

Kings Heath Primary Academy, Northampton

Lodge Park Academy, Corby

Malcolm Arnold Academy, Northampton

Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School, Northampton

Newnham Primary School, Daventry

Rockingham Primary School, Corby