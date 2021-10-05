Children will get a free ticket to Royal & Derngate's panto Dick Whittington. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre is relaunching its 'Unforgettable Gift' appeal to share the joy of theatre with disadvantaged children this Christmas.

The appeal will gift hundreds of free tickets for its Christmas shows to disadvantaged children and young people across Northamptonshire, including this year, children and families of Afghanistan refugees who have been rehomed in the county.

Royal & Derngate’s Chief Executive, Jo Gordon, said: “After such a tumultuous year, we are pleased as an organisation to now have the opportunity to make Christmas extra special for some of the children and families who have suffered hardship through the Covid crisis.

"We’re hugely grateful to everyone who supported the theatre through its closed period and we hope now that the public will join with us again to help make this year’s Unforgettable Gift campaign more successful than ever before.”

The Unforgettable Gift Appeal is relaunching with the generosity of the theatre's audience members in collaboration with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Lamport Hall's Sir Gyles Isham Trust.

Customers at the Royal & Derngate are invited to add a gift-aided donation when booking a show. Every £10 donated allows the theatre to provide a free ticket to their Christmas 2021 productions Dick Whittington or The Gruffalo, for a child who would not otherwise be able to attend.

Chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Victoria Miles DL, added: “We are so thrilled to be able to support the Unforgettable Gift Campaign this year, particularly as Royal & Derngate are ready to welcome audiences to their Christmas shows once again after the health crisis.

"Many families are unable to afford the cost of a trip to the theatre, especially as this is one of the most expensive times of the year for many. This will be a welcome and exciting time for children and their families to experience the thrill of live theatre at during the festive period.”

Anyone can donate to this very special cause simply by calling Box Office on 01604 624811, by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk/donate or by texting UNFORGETTABLE followed by the amount they wish to donate to 70085.*

Anyone wanting to suggest potential beneficiaries for tickets, such as charities, groups, agencies working with disadvantaged children, or any businesses who would like to donate, should email [email protected]