How you can donate Christmas gifts to child victims of domestic abuse in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire residents, this month, have the opportunity to brighten the Christmases of families impacted by domestic abuse.

The Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) has issued an appeal to the public to support them this Christmas with the gift of giving.

NDAS Business Manager, Zoë Tatham, said: "We have asked all the children in our refuge what they would like from Santa and all of these toys have been put onto our Amazon Wishlist for anyone that would like to play Santa for them this year.

You can donate to families in refuges this Christmas.

"We have also added a few treats for the adults in our refuges so they have something to open on Christmas Day.

"Anything you purchase will be delivered to our head office and given to our elves to distribute."

The list contains a variety of gift ideas from acrylic paints to Barbie dolls and pajamas, which - if purchased - will go directly to the families in the NDAS refuges this Christmas.

The Amazon Wishlist can be found here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/T62LCC44FL4PThose wanting to make a monetary donation can do this on the NDAS Facebook page, through their website at www.ndas.co/ or by texting NDASXMAS to 70450 followed by the amount by you would to donate (for example, donate £10 by texting NDASXMAS10).

Residents can also donate gifts for NDAS to give to their clients. The service is only able to accept new and unwrapped presents.

Gifts can be dropped off to the NDAS head office in Wollaston on December 10 and 17 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.