Fewer presents over a lifetime for those born under end of year star signs

People born near Christmas get fewer presents over their lifetime suggests research (photo: Unspalsh)

Overall, 80 per cent of people with birthdays in the same month as Christmas said they undoubtedly lose out every year. Two-thirds (67 per cent) say that it is the worst month to have a birthday, with 75 per cent routinely receiving joint birthday and Christmas presents.

More than half (55 per cent) admit to feeling disappointed and underwhelmed when their birthday gifts are in short supply, especially compared to what friends and family born during the rest of the year receive. Of the birthday presents they do receive, over a third (39 per cent) have been gifted a birthday present wrapped in festive-themed paper, with one in four (24 per cent) admitting that when they tear off the wrapping and find a Christmas-themed birthday gift inside, they can’t help but feel annoyed and upset.

A box of festive chocolates (38 per cent), a Christmas beauty gift (28 per cent) and toiletries that evoke the smells of Yuletide (19 per cent) top the list of the most disappointing December birthday present. In addition, a quarter (23 per cent) have had to wait until the sales start when it comes to receiving a birthday gift, as family and friends hold out for a bargain.

The research also found that more than a third (34 per cent) of people born during the festive period have had to cancel a birthday party because people couldn’t make it, dropped out at the last minute, or had other plans.

One in six (16 per cent) admit that they didn’t want to miss out on a birthday party, so they ended up combining their celebrations with Christmas and hosted a joint do in a bid to get people to attend. And a fifth (20 per cent) felt the need to include a few festive elements at their party, while one in three (33 per cent) make a point of planning their birthday celebrations in advance – to ensure as many people as possible can make it.

Of the 2,000 Brits polled, a third (31 per cent) confess that they have bought a joint birthday and Christmas present, and then wrapped the gift in festive-themed wrapping paper (31 per cent).

A fifth (21 per cent) have bailed on a December birthday party due to festive-themed plans, with 19 per cent spending less money on festive-born friends and family due to the expensive time of the year. One in ten (13 per cent) confess they have also waited until the sale before buying a birthday gift.

Lorna Brown, Creative and Brand Director at Not On The High Street, who conducted the research, said: “Amid the festive season chaos, those with December birthdays are easily forgotten, with their special day often arranged at the last minute.

