REVIEW: Fasten your seat belts for day of family fun in Staverton

Daventry photographer Mike Tobin was the winner of The Gusher's family ticket to Daventry Miniature Race Cars and Miniature World.

Here's what he had to say:

After winning the competition, my wife and I, along with our daughter and her friend went to DMCR.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DMRC has something for everyone. Picture: Mike Tobin.

Having never been we weren’t sure what to expect but as soon as you walk in, you’re surrounded by a vast collection/display of highly detailed models, Lego scenes and racing memorabilia.

It’s genuinely like a Tardis….. there’s just room after room of things to do and race and also a massive upstairs area. Huge tracks for the miniature car racing where you can challenge your friends.

Dual screen flight simulator to have aerial battles with each other with a vast selection of planes. Lots of interactive displays/sets/scenes (not giving too much away!) with numerous trains running around the edges of the room.

There’s a hot-rod strip to see who has the fastest reaction time where the cars race down a 50ft track. Two Oculus Virtual Reality headsets where the girls had loads of fun playing golf (and flying!). We also had a lovely hot jacket potato meal and drinks - for the adults, there's even a bar.

DMRC has something for everyone. Picture: Mike Tobin.

So young or old, boy or girl, husband and wife, DMCR has something for everyone and will leave you wanting to come back for more.

For more information visit https://www.dmracecars.co.uk/ email [email protected] or telephone 07764 897980.

Or for more information on Mike, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/788907141839153

DMRC has something for everyone. Picture: Mike Tobin.