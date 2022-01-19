New 2022 Ford Mondeo reavealed - but the UK won’t get it

Ford has unveiled the all-new 2022 version of its Mondeo saloon but confirmed that buyers in the UK and Europe won’t be getting it.

Due to go on sale later this year, the new version of the long-lived family car will be sold exclusively in China where the Mondeo is increasingly popular - in contrast to other parts of the world.

The Mondeo used to be a massive seller for Ford in Europe and the UK but recent years have seen sales plummet as buyers switch to SUV alternatives. As a result, Ford announced last year that it was discontinuing sales of the Mondeo in Europe.

So the fifth-generation Mondeo has been developed exclusively for the Chinese market and designed to showcase the new design language for the brand’s cars in the country.

That means a more coupe-like silhouette than previous versions, with a more imposing front end, sculpted doors and prominent wheel arches. Triple element tail lights are a nod to one of the most famous Ford designs, the Mustang. The Chinese market’s love of “responsive” design elements has led to the fitting of full-width animated lighting, moving elements within the grille, pop-out door handles and a touch-sensitive boot badge which operates the tailgate.

The car is also longer and wider than the fourth generation in order to offer more passenger space. No interior pictures have been shared but it is rumoured that the Mondeo will get the 27-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster displayed in the Chinese-market Ford Evos SUV.

Powertrains are expected to be 1.5 or 2.0-litre petrol units, offering up to 238bhp.