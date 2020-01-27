Amazon scam we warned you about is now one of most-used cons in Northamptonshire

Tricksters fleece victims by calling with claims over fake subscription

An Amazon Prime phone scam we warned about in October is among the top six tricks conmen are using to fleece people in Northamptonshire of the cash.

Thieves phone unsuspecting victims claiming they have been hacked and signed up for an Amazon Prime subscription.

They are advised to press a key on their phone to talk to a fake account manager who will cancel the payment if they have access to your bank account details.

CPR Call Blocker, makers of the UK’s best-selling call blocking device, compiled a list of the most active scams doing the rounds in Northamptonshire.

Top is a call from someone claiming to be a police officer who convinces you to withdraw cash to hand over to an investigator. They may give you a fake crime number and investigation details – and convince you not to trust bank staff.

In some cases, people are asked to call 999 or 101 to verify the call is genuine but the scammers keep the line open, so you are actually talking to them.

CPR Call Blocker Business Development Manager Chelsea Davies said: ““Scammers are becoming more inventive and if something sounds too good to be true or out of the ordinary, it could well be a scam.

"Never give your bank details or paying or something over the phone that you're unsure of. Especially if the call you receive is the first time you have heard of any payment that needs to be made."

Scammers also use the Amazon Prime ploy or pose as staff from banks and HMRC, claiming there is an issue with your account. Or they try calling about compensation for an accident, asking for personal details or an admin fee to proceed.

Police revealed earlier this month that scammers fleeced more than £55,000 from unsuspecting victims in Northamptonshire in 2019. Nationally, the figure was £6.5million.

But police foiled one scam locally after suspicious bank staff alerted them to someone claiming to be selling solar-powered technology persuading his target to take out £6,000 in cash.

Ms Davies added: "If you think you may be receiving scam calls, there are a few ways to protect yourself:

"Never give out personal or financial information such as your bank account details or a PIN – even if the caller claims to be from your bank.

"Hang up if you feel harassed and ring the organisation if you’re unsure whether the caller is genuine, using a number you've looked up yourself rather than using one the caller gives you.

"And don't be rushed. Scammers will try to rush you into providing personal details. They may say they have a time-limited offer or claim your bank account is at risk if you don't give them the information they need right away."