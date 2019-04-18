Legendary Saints stadium announcer set to retire

Saints have confirmed that legendary stadium announcer Geoff Allen will retire from his role at the end of the season.

Allen has been the voice of Franklin's Gardens for 37 years, having previously served as president, chairman, CEO and team secretary.

He also made 136 appearances for Saints in a 10-year playing career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

His final match on the microphone will be the Gallagher Premiership clash with Worcester Warriors on May 4.

And Allen is hoping Saints can send give him the perfect send-off.

“I’ve loved every minute of my journey with Saints and it is with heavy heart that I’ll be hanging up the microphone for the final time next month,” Allen said.

“But all good things must come to an end and I’m looking forward to spending some more time with my family – although that won’t stop me from getting along to as many matches as possible!

“I want to thank all the supporters at Franklin’s Gardens for their encouragement over the years; they create the best atmosphere in English rugby and I look forward to sharing a drink or two with many of them after the Worcester match.”

Allen made his Saints debut against Moseley in 1963, but his career was eventually curtailed by a knee injury.

But even now, more than 45 years after hanging up his boots, he remains a beloved figure at Franklin’s Gardens courtesy of his contribution to the club upon his retirement.

And Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “There are not many people in the 139-year history of this club who have had a bigger impact on the team and supporters than Geoff.

“He truly is a luminary here at Franklin’s Gardens; he’s done an amazing job and I know just how much everyone will miss him on matchdays in the years to come.

“But Geoff has earned some time with his family and we wish him all the best for what is hopefully a long, happy and healthy retirement.

"He deserves huge congratulations for everything he has done here.”