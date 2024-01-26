Reunions: Blushing Bev couldn’t ‘Bear’ to look at Glenn’s birthday surprise!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paramedic Glenn Carrington (aka The Bear) shocked Bev on her 34th birthday at Peterborough District Hospital in 1986.

Glenn said: “I told Bev I would give her a kissogram and make her blush and so with my crewmate Chris we went to the linen room to find their biggest bloomers and nurse’s outfit.

“I then walked through the door and she was really surprised, and definitely blushed.

Paramedic Glenn Carrington with Bev in 1986 (left) and without in 2021

“I then quickly put my uniform back on!”

Glenn was in the Tank Regiment in the Army from 1979 to 1985.

He loved playing rugby and was a British judo champion in the 1990s.

Glenn became very ill with coronavirus and lost members of his family and now is a full time Unison rep.

Bev left school at 16 to serve 47 years in local NHS hospitals and her roles included being a ward clerk and a manager for medical records.

She said: “ I loved working at the hospital and we worked hard then but were able to have fun too and I made lifelong friends. As you can see I knew nothing about what was happening that day!” Understandably Bev declined Bear’s invitation for another reunion in 2021!