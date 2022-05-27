A pensioner from Northampton is putting a rare limited edition 70-year-old bottle of Guinness up for sale as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee approaches.

Dorothy Manning's father worked at Guinness' Park Royal factory in London for many years and was given two special bottles celebrating the Queen's coronation back in 1953.

Dorothy's dad promised her the bottle, one of only 200 made, as a special present for her 50th birthday 30 years ago, the same day as the coronation anniversary (June 2).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy and her husband Freddie

And now, thirty years later, Dorothy, who lives in Kislingbury, would like to sell the bottle on and donate the proceeds to charity.

The soon to be 80-year-old said: "It's all been in safe keeping. It was in a China cabinet for many years. It's not on display now, it's wrapped up in a cupboard.

"I'm not really wanting to keep it anymore. We'd like to let someone else enjoy it. I'd like to sell it.

"I'd like to try and do a bit of good with the money, give it to charity, possibly the British Heart Foundation. After we lost our son, all of our donations have gone to the heart foundation.

The rare limited edition 70 year old bottle of Guinness

"I was told at the time there was only ever 200 produced at the Guinness factory in Park Royal, London. If somebody reads this story and they have one, they might know more about it than I do.

"Is it drinkable? I'd love to know!"

The former hairdresser featured in the Banbury Guardian back when she was first given the bottle by her dad 30 years ago.

She told the Banbury Guardian: "It's a beautiful bottle and I think it's a miracle it's still intact. I imagine it's still drinkable after 40 years.

The Banbury Guardian wrote a story when Dorothy was given the bottle by her father on her 50th birthday 30 years ago

"My father sold one of them to an American who begged him for it - which made my mother very angry and caused all sorts of arguments.