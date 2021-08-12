New book sheds light on Northamptonshire's rarely seen steam heritage

4. BLISWORTH

The London & Birmingham Railway passed through the countryside just to the north of the village of Blisworth and a small station was provided on opening in 1838. Lying between Northampton and Towcester, the station later provided an important junction for lines to the two places, as well as the main line promoting the exploitation of limestone and iron ore in the area. This led to the expansion of the station and associated facilities later in the 19th century, with extensive sidings established for the assembly of iron ore trains. Here, under the gantries for the West Coast Main Line electrification scheme, BR Standard Class 9F no. 92230 moves off with a load of iron ore on 28th September 1964. Photograph by the Rev J. David Benson courtesy A1 Steam Trust.