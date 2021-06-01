Weird and wonderful characters pop up in picturesque village of Kilsby
Weird and wonderful characters have taken over the picturesque village of Kilsby.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:00 pm
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:02 pm
Colourful creations of all shapes and sizes are sure to brighten your day - and it's all thanks to the talented members of Kilsby WI.
People of all ages are visiting the village to enjoy the yarn bombing, to mark the 100th anniversary of the WI.
It's certainly worth visiting Kilsby to see who - or what - you may bump into.
Please share all your pictures of the village yarn bombing and use hashtags #WIResolutions #kilsbywi #WI100
