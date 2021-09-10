Watch out - there's a scarecrow invasion in Braunston

Watch out, watch out, there's a scarecrow about!

By Lucie Green
Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 2:46 pm
Scarecrows from a previous festival.
Braunston Scarecrow Festival takes place in the village this weekend (September 11 and 12) from 10am - 4pm.

Following the success of last year’s event, the trail is set to become an annual event.

Maps will be available from the village green on Saturday morning along with voting forms (£1 for a map and voting form, additional voting forms available free).

What will the scarecrows be this year?

There will be prizes for the adult visitors' favourite, the children’s visitors’ favourite and also a judges' favourite.

Refreshments will be available and the winners will be announced on Sunday after 7pm.

Email Jenni at [email protected] if you need more information.