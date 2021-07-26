Sunsational community fun for Staverton villagers after long coronavirus lockdowns

Staverton Village Hall put on a Villagers Gathering on the playing field on Saturday to give people a chance to connect again after the coronavirus lockdowns.

Jane Evans, chairperson of Staverton Village Hall, said: "This event was planned to be inclusive to all villages and a chance to reunite after such a long time. The village has many new residents so it was a chance to meet them too.

"The afternoon was lovely, a great atmosphere created by all. We had excellent live music from the very talented Daventry Players who certainly seemed to enjoy the chance to sing to an audience again."

Visitors said the weather stayed fine for the event.

"We contracted the local, 'Greenacres' Rural Enterprises centre to provide food for the event and it was very delicious indeed," added Jane.

"Along with the bames, fancy dress and display categories, the afternoon was very enjoyable; a great pre run for next year's Platinum Jubilee."

Staverton Village Hall is open for hire. Visit www.stavertonvillagehall.co.uk for more gallery photos and booking details.

1. Friends in Staverton. Buy photo

2. Dressing up for the competition. Buy photo

3. Enjoying the day. Buy photo

4. Enjoying the games. Buy photo