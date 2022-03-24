Spring into action and share your best shots of Daventry District

Now our thoughts turn to warmer months, we're inviting readers to share their views of Daventry and its surrounding villages.

There's so many reasons to be proud of this town and the beautiful countryside that surrounds it.

The Gusher wants readers to submit their best photographs to depict spring and summer in the Daventry District.

We'll select a winner from one of the three submitted photographs on Facebook that gets the most likes. It will be used as our new cover picture.

Many thanks to talented Daventry photographer Helen Matten for winning last year's competition with her atmospheric picture of Braunston canal.

Pictures can be posted under this article on Facebook or sent to [email protected] There's no age restrictions, so get your phones and cameras out and get snapping!

Please enjoy our latest entries.

1. Sue Barrie's canalside walk. Photo Sales

2. An inviting view of Kentle Woods by Emily Wright. Photo Sales

3. Stunning Staverton by Helen Matten. Photo Sales

4. Our current FB cover picture of Braunston by Helen Matten. Photo Sales