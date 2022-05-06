Share your Jubilee memorabilia with Daventry Museum to mark 70 years of Queen's reign

People in Daventry are invited to share their Jubilee memorabilia to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign.

To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the museum is holding a special, commemorative Jubilee display.

Displays look back at The Queen’s previous Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, and people are invited to share their memorabilia, photos or stories about past Jubilee celebrations in the town.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be a Jubilee Trail and the chance to make crafts. The museum will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 11, the Queen’s official birthday, and Daventry Town Council will be holding free, Crafty Crown Making workshops from the museum from 11am and 2pm.

If you have any past Jubilee memorabilia or photos contact Museum Officer, Sophie Good, by calling (01327) 301246 or emailing [email protected]

Visit the exhibition from Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 1.30pm and the following Saturdays from 10am to 4pm: June 11, July 2 and August 6.

Share your items with Daventry Museum.