Right Royal knees up in Daventry District to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A special extended bank holiday weekend will provide an opportunity for communities throughout Daventry District to come together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In 2022, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

In the run up to the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend which takes place from Thursday, June 2-5, Daventry Town Council is encouraging residents to organise their own Picnic in the Park.

HM The Queen.

Daventry Town Council’s green spaces are free for the public to use, and the Jubilee weekend provides a great opportunity to take advantage of the parks readily available to residents and visitors alike.

To help identify picnic spots within the town, Daventry Town Council have put together a map to offer green space suggestions. The map is free and easy to download via the Daventry Town Council website: www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/queens-jubilee-2022

Daventry Town Council will also be marking this historic occasion:

Queen's Green Canopy - There will be a commemorative tree planting by the Town Mayor in New Street Park as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. Additionally, the town noticeboard in the same area will be refurbished.

Twinning Area - The Daventry/Westerburg Twinning and flagpole area on London Road, often the focus for many an official occasion, will also be spruced up with newly coloured shields.

Daventry Museum - The Museum are holding a commemorative Jubilee display during June which is sure to spark nostalgia and curiosity, do get in touch with the museum, should you have any Jubilee memorabilia, photos or stories that you would like to share. The Museum will be open on Saturday, June 11, the Queen's official birthday (rather than June 4, usually the first Saturday of the month).

In Watford on Saturday, June 4, from 2pm, a family fun day is taking place in Church Street and the pub garden.

There will also be an adult and junior bake off and lots of other traditional games.

There will be free live music at the Red Lion, Hellidon, on June 2 from Shaders Trio from 6pm – 8pm.