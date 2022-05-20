Right Royal knees up at Queen's Jubilee celebrations in Weedon

A right Royal knees up is taking place in Weedon on June 4.

Entertainment is planned for the day and night of fun at The Wheatsheaf.

It kicks off with an afternoon garden party from 4pm – 7pm with The NiNi Sessions, featuring Dave Seath, Peadar Mcquaid, Chris Kent, Cameron Grace and Ant and Luke.

Hayley-Doune Pender has been in the pub since 2001

Hayley-Doune Pender has been working at the pub since 2001, so June is also her 21st anniversary.

Her daughter, Kaytee Leigh, said: “Following the struggle through the coronavirus pandemic, I think it's really important that people support local and get behind village pubs and small businesses as much as they can. Seeing how covid has had the effect on the UK as a whole over the past couple of years, we as a pub decided to go all out, because everyone needs cheering up and what's a better occasion.”

There will be handmade ice cream available and picnic boxes available to book.

Weedon’s own up and coming star, Temperance Lily, who made it to the final of Talent Nation 2021, hosted by Vernon Kay, will perform from 7.30pm-8pm.

Pofessional party band, Pure Genius will entertain guests along with face-painting, fun and games, barbecue, outside bar, gin and Pimms in the garden.

A drawing competition open for ages 4-7 and 8-14 will give children the chance to get creative. Artists are invited to create their best drawing/picture that represents Queen Elizabeth. The winner of each age group will have their design printed onto their own special jubilee cake. The closing date is May 31.

Winning acts planned.