Remembrance Day 2021 in pictures as Daventry district pays tribute to the fallen

Schoolchildren, college students, councillors, police officers, scouts, firefighters and politicians and paid their respects to honour servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Daventry Town Council held a service in in the town centre, where members of the public and passers-by also bowed their heads.

A church service took place at the Holy Cross Church afterwards.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale said she was 'honoured' to be part of the commemorations.

Many schools and colleges across the town held services or moments of silence to honour fallen military personnel.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 14), people of Daventry poured on to the streets to join a parade through the town centre.

Our photographs show how Remembrance Day was honoured in Daventry and Woodford Halse.

1. Proudly showing their medals in Woodford Halse.

2. The memorial glade in Woodford Halse with a committee member. The stone has names of veterans and deceased railway workers to remember them.

3. Kate Kee led the horse parade in Woodford Halse.

4. The parade in Woodford Halse.