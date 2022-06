A beautiful commemoration of the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign has been unveiled at Stowe IV Churches.

The Platinum Jubilee Mosaic was designed and created by children and residents in the parish.

It has been unveiled ahead of a packed programme of celebrations this week.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proudly showing off the work.

Have you got creative to celebrate the Jubilee? Email your artwork with a brief description to [email protected]

We also want to hear about your street parties to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.