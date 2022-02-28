Queen's Jubilee: Old and young join forces to leave lasting legacy in Staverton

Ethel and Jessica plant Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Tree

By Lucie Green
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:02 pm

Families gathered in Staverton to see the village's oldest and youngest residents plant a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Ethel Shaw, 94, who has lived in the parish for 72 years and is believed to be the oldest resident, joined the youngest parishioner Jessica Eborall, 5, to plant the Carpinus Betulus 'Frans Fontain', otherwise known as a Horn Beam.

The event was organised by Staverton Parish Council.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jessica and Ethel join residents to plant the tree in Staverton.

More jubilee celebrations are being planned for the summer.

Families gather for the tree planting in Staverton.
More celebrations are planned in the summer.
Queen