Queen's Jubilee: Old and young join forces to leave lasting legacy in Staverton
Ethel and Jessica plant Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Tree
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:02 pm
Families gathered in Staverton to see the village's oldest and youngest residents plant a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Ethel Shaw, 94, who has lived in the parish for 72 years and is believed to be the oldest resident, joined the youngest parishioner Jessica Eborall, 5, to plant the Carpinus Betulus 'Frans Fontain', otherwise known as a Horn Beam.
The event was organised by Staverton Parish Council.
More jubilee celebrations are being planned for the summer.