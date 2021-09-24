Postboxes on Daventry's Timken estate get knitted 'hats' in mystery makeover
A mystery artist has been raising smiles on the Timken estate in Daventry.
Royal Mail postboxes have been snapped wearing woollen covers decorated in hand-knitted designs.
Roy Tarbox told The Gusher: "This week's theme is the Chelsea Flower Show.
"Whoever does these, hats off to them. They are brilliant and really brighten your day up."
Roy also snapped a seaside theme in the summer.
Are you the artist? Please contact [email protected]