Postboxes on Daventry's Timken estate get knitted 'hats' in mystery makeover

Blooming wonderful art on the postbox.

Royal Mail postboxes have been snapped wearing woollen covers decorated in hand-knitted designs.

Roy Tarbox told The Gusher: "This week's theme is the Chelsea Flower Show.

"Whoever does these, hats off to them. They are brilliant and really brighten your day up."

Roy snapped a wonderful seaside knit.

Roy also snapped a seaside theme in the summer.