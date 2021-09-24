Postboxes on Daventry's Timken estate get knitted 'hats' in mystery makeover

A mystery artist has been raising smiles on the Timken estate in Daventry.

By Lucie Green
Friday, 24th September 2021, 10:44 am
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:08 am
Blooming wonderful art on the postbox.
Royal Mail postboxes have been snapped wearing woollen covers decorated in hand-knitted designs.

Roy Tarbox told The Gusher: "This week's theme is the Chelsea Flower Show.

"Whoever does these, hats off to them. They are brilliant and really brighten your day up."

Roy snapped a wonderful seaside knit.

Roy also snapped a seaside theme in the summer.

