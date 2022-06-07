PICTURES: Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Daventry District

Street parties and celebrations have been taking place across Daventry and the surrounding villages to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The monarch's 70-year reign has been marked with four days of celebrations over the extended bank holiday weekend.

Children in the town have been making pom poms at a craft session at Daventry Museum, where there’s also a Jubilee exhibition.

The new Windsor Lodge tea room opened in the town centre at the weekend and was a big hit with customers looking to toast the Queen with a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Businesses in the town got involved by dressing their windows and artists did their bit with special paintings and models.

Nina Cashmore has her picture of the Queen on display at the Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre in Weedon.

Gemma Powell made a stunning felt corgi that can be seen on the Facebook page Stanley & the Bear.

