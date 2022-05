People, places and creatures of special significance feature in a Long Buckby artist’s exhibition this month.

Nora O’Keeffe’s exhibition at Buckby Library & Hub, runs until May 31 during library opening times.

Paintings will be available for sale.

Nora's work will be on show throughout May.

Since graduating from St Mary's University College in Art and English, Nora has always painted.

Originally based in London, the artist has spent the last few years living in her old home village - Long Buckby - where she has a studio.