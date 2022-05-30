Move over Glastonbury - Daventry town 'buzzing' for weekend music festival as part of Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Move over Glastonbury – thousands of music-lovers are set to descend on Daventry this weekend for the town’s much anticipated music festival.

Organisers say there’s still time to get tickets for Davfest, being held at Daventry Rugby Club this Saturday (June 4).

Tribute acts include Kylie, Oasis, The Killers and Queen, plus a packed programme of entertainment, arts, crafts, traders, bouncy castle and outside bars.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The real Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) of rock band Queen. Pictured in 1982. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

DavFest is a joint venture between Lockdown Events Ltd in partnership with Juice Sound and DRFC and Attic Radio.

Scott Wilkinson and Darren James are the driving force behind Lockdown Events Ltd.

They wanted to put on a festival to get audiences back to the events they love and see the live music industry rebooted.

Scott and Darren agreed: “We are absolutely buzzing to be delivering Daventry’s first one day music festival. The support from the local community has been huge, and although there have been many challenges along the way, every time we have been faced with one, the amazing Daventry community has rallied around us to help and we can’t thank them enough.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher (R) of the real band Oasis. JOERG KOCH/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

They are hopeful the day, which has taken months of planning and has capacity for 2,500 people, will be a sell out.

“Now it’s down to us though to deliver,” they added.

"With really strong ticket sales already, the day is looking like it could reach capacity, so if you are waiting to get your tickets be quick.”

The tributes acts are Kylie Alike, Queen Reloaded, Neil Diamond by Christopher James, Oasis 96 & Brightside Killers.

The line-up for the weekend's event.

Festival-goers will also be entertained by local bands Samurai Frog, Down n Out, Poison Ivy, Distorted Decade and Escher Rocks.

Tickets have to be purchased via the online booking system and must be shown on the day.

Scott said: “The buzz around the town is huge – let’s hope this is the first of many DavFests!"

Tickets are £20 for adults and £10 for juniors.

Money is being raised for Macmillan Cancer Support on the day.

Visit www.lockdowneventsltd.com or https://www.facebook.com/davfest2022 Tickets are available from https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/80471?