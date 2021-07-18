Let's spread sunshine and smiles in Daventry with your summer photographs

Sisters Jacey, three, and Evanna, 11 months, play in the flowers.

We want to see you, your children, your pets or your favourite view for our Gusher Summer Photo Gallery feature.

These beautiful pictures were taken by Kilsby mother Tyela Leah Buckley.

They feature her angelic children Jacey, three, and Evanna, 11 months.

Wild child in the flowers.

Tyela said: "The pictures were taken in the wild flowers over at Malt Mill Greenin the village.

"The girls love the sunshine and I was really pleased with the way they turned out."

Our gallery ties in with Love Parks Week 2021 - July 23 - August 1 2021.

The annual Love Parks Week provides a moment to send a rallying cry; to Love, Respect, and Protect our parks throughout the summer of 2021 and beyond.

Flower girls.

Let's see what you've got! Post here or to [email protected] Don't forget to include full names and where the picture was taken.

Happy snapping.

Oh baby!

Walking among the wild flowers.