IN PICTURES: ‘Brilliant’ blue plaque trail brings Daventry's history to life

The blue plaques in the town reveal the stories behind a number of buildings, which now appear as shops and pubs.

The trail made its debut at a street celebration last weekend, which featured a walking tour, activities for all the family, local businesses, a barrel organ, and a horse and carriage.

Grace Magee, 26, from Discover Daventry, who helped set up the trail, said: “It was really good. We had a really good turnout. The trail went really well.

“A very, very busy day. But it was brilliant.”

“I am really proud of what we have all achieved, but in particular, you know, project managing the whole thing has been quite rewarding and also challenging in some areas.

“I'm really pleased to be part of an initiative that is going to be in Daventry town centre for good. It has been a collective effort,” said Grace.

Mike Tebbitt, a retired history teacher and former bookshop owner from Daventry, led the one-hour guided tour of the town’s landmarks for more than 40 people.

The journey followed a circular route along New Street, Market Square, Abbey Street, and London Road.

Grace revealed that the group intends to do other guided tours in the future.

She said: “There will be plenty of opportunities for people to take the tour again for those who missed it.

“We've already had quite a lot of interest since the trail was launched, which is fantastic.”

For people interested in taking a self-guided tour, a leaflet showing the trail is available from the Sheaf Street Health Store for £1. It includes a route map, further historical details, and photographs.

“I am just really pleased that it's all come to fruition and it's all been really successful,” said Grace.

