The Force will be with Star Wars fans as a magnificent collection of vintage toys and original cinema posters goes on display in Northampton from Saturday (April 30).

‘May the Toys Be With You’ at the town’s museum features toys and collectibles and is a celebration of the iconic design work and art of the iconic movie franchise.

For little and big kids alike, this is an opportunity to see rarely seen treasures such as the fantastical designs of X-Wing Fighters and lightsabers, which have fired imaginations and stamped their place on the cultural landscape.

Special guards are being flown in to keep watch over the collection of Star Wars toys and memorabilia at Northampton Museum from Saturday

Owner and exhibition curator Matt Fox said: “A wise man once said, ‘collecting is a sickness and sharing it is the only cure’. If that’s true, then I’ve been infected with the Star Wars bug for nearly all of my life.

"I encountered the film as a wide-eyed five-year-old and purchased my first figure, Darth Vader, soon after.

“I’m very pleased and honoured to be able to share my collection at Northampton Museum this summer, it’s an amazing venue and the exhibition is going to be unmissable for fans of the movies.”

Matt will be at the museum on Saturday to mark opening day with a talk on the untold story of how Star Wars was made while sharing trivia and his collecting secrets.

‘Mint in the Box’ takes place from 3pm-4pm and tickets can be purchased from the Northampton Museum website.

When the original Star Wars move broke box office records in 1977, no one could have predicted that the merchandising would go on to earn even more than the film itself.

From 1977 to 1985, an estimated 300 million action figures were sold as children re-lived adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “The exhibition has already broken visitor attendance records at a host of museums around the country and we’re very excited to be bringing it to Northampton.

“We anticipate that it will be one of the most popular exhibitions at the museum since its reopening.”