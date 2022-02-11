Hoping for sun in June for celebrations in Daventry to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Four days of celebrations will take place in Daventry to mark the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on Sunday (February 6) which marked her accession to the throne and 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives are taking place throughout the year, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2 - 5.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.

Daventry Town Council will be marking this historic occasion with the following events:

Queen's Green Canopy - There will be a commemorative tree planting by the Town Mayor in New Street Park as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. Additionally, the town noticeboard in the same area will have a well-deserved lick of paint and refurbishment.

Twinning Area - The Daventry/Westerburg Twinning and flagpole area on London Road, often the focus for many an official occasion, will also be spruced up with newly coloured shields.

Daventry Museum - The Museum are holding a commemorative Jubilee display during June which is sure to spark nostalgia and curiosity, do get in touch with the museum, should you have any Jubilee memorabilia, photos or stories that you would like to share. The museum will be open on Saturday, June 11, the Queen's official birthday (rather than June 4, usually the first Saturday of the month). There will also be a crown making activity session with Daventry Museum.