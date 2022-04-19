Golden service to mark 50 years of Daventry church

A special service is being held to mark the 50th birthday of a Daventry church building.

The service takes place at the Catholic Church building in Daventry, St Augustine’s, on Sunday (April 24) at 6.30pm.

It was built in 1972, the congregation moving from the church in New Street, which had been the grammar school.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catholic Church building in Daventry, St Augustine’s.

For the 30 years before then they used a church converted from the stables of the ‘Rifleman’ public house.

Father James Cassidy, the Parish Priest, said: “I am looking forward to the celebration service to which all our friends are invited, among the guests will be our local MP Chris Heaton-Harris, and the Deputy Mayor, Malcom Ogle.”

Other clergy from the Christian Churches in Daventry will be sharing in the service, and the preacher will be Canon Michael Webber, who was the previous Rector of Holy Cross.

The Catholic Bishop of Northampton, Rt Rev Dr David Oakley is attending the service.

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris.