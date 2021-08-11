The group assembled to honour Private Gerald Bull. Photo: Ian Topham.

A Northamptonshire soldier who died in the Falklands conflict has been remembered decades on by a group which conducts annual ‘Rides of Respect’.

Private Gerald Bull was born on November 11, 1963 - the fourth child of Amos and Rosalie. As a young man of 18, he boarded the SS Canberra to serve his Queen and Country.

On June 11, 1982, while fighting on Mount Longdon, Gerald was seriously wounded and sadly died from his injuries on June 12, 1982, just two days before the conflict ended.

Gerald's family members were in attendance. Photo: Ian Topham

Gerald is buried at All Saints Church in Brixworth, close to both of his parents' graves.

Now, almost 40 years later he is still remembered, along with his fellow men who passed away during this conflict.

Every year the Falklands Ride of Respect, which is made up primarily of the Parachute regiment of which Gerald was one, ride around the country and pay their respects to those who died by visiting their resting place.

This year's South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA) Ride of Respect visited the village on Saturday (August 7).

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) riders branch were also in attendance to make sure the SAMA riders found their way from the A14 to the church.

Two of Gerald’s sisters and one of his brothers were in attendence for the mark of respect as well as the small service of remembrance.

The relatives were taken aback and over the moon that their brother is still remembered so many years on.

To honour Gerald, the group shared this message: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning