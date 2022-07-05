Daventry's much-loved 'local legends' remembered in touching tribute at town store

A celebration of local legends who have made a significant contribution to the historic town of Daventry have been honoured in a touching tribute.

The Local Legends wall at Sheaf Street Health Store includes photographs and short biographies of those who have gone above and beyond for the town.

Among those remembered are much-respected former ‘Gusher’ editor Walter Green and the paper’s community-minded photographer Pete Spencer, who did so much for others.

Lawrence Wheeler, Bronwen Curtis (daughter of Hywel Hughes), Mavis Matthews, Kate Clarke, (daughter of Rev Kenneth Ward) and Cheryl Thallon.

Mavis Matthews, the only surviving ‘legend’, was one of the guests at Saturday’s grand unveiling.

The tribute also features: Hywel Hughes; Rev Kenneth Ward; Geoffrey Moore; Ron and Evelyn Dodson; Kenny Barton; Madeline Punch and The Hobbs Family.

It is the passion project of businessman Lawrence Wheeler, who runs the Facebook page Thank you Daventry . . . for the Memories.

Cheryl Thallon, co-owner of Sheaf Street Health Store, was only too happy to support Lawrence by allowing the display at the shop.

Lawrence Wheeler with the local legends wall.

She said: “This 'legends' wall gives us an opportunity to honour those who have made significant contributions to Daventry's more recent past. It's our privilege to host this display, which we hope will be expanded over the years.

“We were delighted to welcome the family and friends as well as Mavis, the sole surviving legend, to the grand opening, where Bronwen (Hywel Hughes' daughter) made a heartfelt speech.”