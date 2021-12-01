Daventry singers will raise roof at Holy Cross Church Christmas concert - and you're invited to take part

Members of Daventry Choral Society.

There will also be a chance for the audience to join Daventry Choral Society for Christmas carols during the performance.

New musical director, Laura Bailie, said: "I am very much looking forward to conducting my first concert in Daventry.

"It promises to be a memorable evening capturing the spirit of Christmas”.

Laura Bailie.

Trustee Noo Jarvill said: "It will be a concert where we perform beautiful music for the audience, but there will also be Christmas carols for the audience to sing along with, which is always really lovely for everyone."

She said more singers are invited to join the group.

Noo, who lives in Daventry, added: "It's so good for stress relief, friendship, physical health - it even reduces blood pressure.

"Every week we all leave the rehearsal so happy and energised with of course the added bonus of chit chat with a friendly bunch."

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are £15 on the door (£5 for students) which includes a glass of wine or fruit juice, mince pie and a programme.