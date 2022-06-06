Daventry children get Royally creative for Queen's Jubilee Exhibition

Daventry children got Royally creative to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Daventry Museum invited young people from Caring Kindergarten’s to help with Jubilee decorations.

They made a Union Jack flag collage and bunting to celebrate HM’s Platinum Jubilee.

Some of the items on display.

Staff said the children were thrilled to get involved and see their work on public display.

Children visiting the museum are invited to take part in a Jubilee Trail and get artistic with colouring in, and making Union Jack fortune tellers.

The special Jubilee display is open for the summer until August 25. It’s open Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and the following Saturdays from 10am to 4pm: June 11, July 2 and August 6.

What did you do to celebrate the four-day holiday? We’d love to see your street party pictures, dressed up pets and houses to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Children's efforts are on display.

Send your pictures to [email protected]