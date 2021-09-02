Classic car show returns to Northampton's Delapré Abbey this September

Delapré Abbey in Northampton will see the return of its popular car show, 'Classics on the Lawn', which will display over a hundred vintage cars.

Classics on the Lawn returns on Sunday, September 12 from 11am to 4pm when visitors can expect to see a variety of vehicles spanning the past 100 years including a 1939 Austin 12/4 and a 2011 Maserati.

The 900-year-old abbey will be the backdrop for this year's Northampton Heritage Fair with different organisations and groups from around Northamptonshire hosting stalls, including 78 Derngate and Jeyes Museum.

Chief executive of the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Richard Clinton, said: “We’re looking forward to showcasing the Abbey’s rich history when we welcome visitors and organisations from across the town, county and beyond to Delapré for Heritage Open Days.

"Our events programme continues to go from strength to strength and Classics on the Lawn is always a popular day out – the perfect blend of heritage and community.”

Classics on the Lawn forms part of a programme of free activities for visitors including talks, heritage bus rides and a chance to see inside the historic house.

Talks will also be taking place in the historic Coach House by historian Mike Ingram and Northamptonshire Battlefield Society’s Graham Evans and Phil Steele. Topics of the talks include the 1460 Battle of Northampton, the history of the Eleanor Cross and the Battle of Edgcote.

Delapré Abbey reopened for admission in May with visitors able to explore the House and discover the Abbey’s intriguing and turbulent past – from it’s origins as a Cluniac nunnery through to its time as a country house.

Residents got to step back in time at Delapré Abbey's 'Not So Civil War' event last month when the site came alive with a a full historic drill display on the South Lawn complete with cavalry and cannons. Families also got to interact with 17th century surgeons, cooks, gravediggers, midwives, gardeners as they went about their day-to-day activities so people could learn how they cooked, worked and cut off limbs.

Sunday, August 29 saw the opening of a new scenic signposted walking route at Delapré Park, which takes walkers past the historic battlefield site of the 1460 Battle of Northampton, Delapré Abbey, Delapre Woods, the lake and the golf course.

Visitors can also enjoy Bottomless Brunch and Afternoon Tea in the Orangery café, and award- winning fine dining at Hibiscus.

Tickets for Classics on the Lawn and the Northampton Heritage Fair are free, however, there will be a £1 suggested donation for parking. Covid measures will be in place throughout the event.