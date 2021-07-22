Church visits for bellringers who pushed boat out on Napton canal holiday
A group of six keen bellringers have been bringing the noise during their narrowboat holiday based at Napton.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:12 pm
They visited church towers in Badby, Weedon, Great Linford, Old Wolverton and Cosgrove to ring quarter peals - about 45 minutes continuous ringing.
On behalf of Daventry branch of Peterborough Diocesan Guild of Church Bellringers, Geoff Pullin, who lives in Badby, said: "In addition three of them rang six handbells on the boat.
"To fill the schedule on the way back to Napton base, they asked to ring at Badby again and completed another quarter peal on the successive Saturday afternoon. The group have regular holidays bellringing including, the member who rings happily from his wheelchair."
The ringers live in London.