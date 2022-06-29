Celebrations at Daventry church to mark 350 years of the building

Celebrations are taking place at a Daventry church this weekend to mark 350 years of the building.

Guests are invited to an exhibition, concert and music at Daventry United Reformed Church in Sheaf Street.

The Rev Andrew Mudharara Andrew is minister of the joint pastorate of Hinckley and Daventry United Reformed Churches.

The building is 350 years old.

He welcomes everyone to the church and said support is given to parents by helping children feel part of worship.

The church is at 45 Sheaf Street, telephone (01327) 702000 email: davurc@live.co.uk

Have you got memories of the building? Perhaps you have old photographs or stories to tell? Email lucie.green@daventryexpress.co.uk

What’s going on?

Friday, July 1

~09.15-11.45 Cornerstone Cafe

~10.30-11.30 Concert of Worship Music

Saturday, July 2

~09.15-10.50 Cornerstone Cafe

~11.00-12.30 Exhibition with beautiful pictures and memories

~03.15 Songs of Praise in Church

with Cornerstone Fellowship

Sunday, July 3

~10.00 Worship Service with Cornerstone Fellowship