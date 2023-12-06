Boddington History Group secures Lottery grant
Paul Smith, chairman of the History Group, said “We’re excited to have the opportunity to tell the stories of the many events and changes that have occurred in Lower and Upper Boddington this century. Without the support of National Lottery Players, who fund the heritage grants, our small group would not have had the funds to undertake producing this important social history document.”. The publication will be a follow-up to a book produced for the parish to help celebrate the Millennium.
The grant for £10,000 has been supplemented by a £770 from the local parish council, and will enable a free book to be provided to each household in the Boddington Parish. In addition, the recorded interviews will be freely available through the East Midlands Oral History Archive.
Paul Smith continued, “Not only are we going to collect memories from residents, we will also need to collect pictures to help provide context. So, if anyone has photos from Boddington since 2000, which may well be on phones and tablets as well as prints, please do let us know.”.
The History Group is looking for local volunteers to make this project a reality, including those interested in undertaking interviews and subsequent post-interview production. Boddington History Group can be contacted on email [email protected].