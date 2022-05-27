Birthday celebrations at Bugbrooke Youth Club to mark 20 successful years

A youth club in Bugbrooke made successful by community teamwork has celebrated its 20th birthday.

Party-goers were invited to wear their brightest summer clothes for the beach-themed event.

Helen Sharp opened Bugbrooke Youth Club in 2002.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Buckland, Ellis Beckingham, Merrie White, Helen, Libbie Taylor, Cameron Bowey, Kier Wilkins, Ethan Woodger, Fern Woodger-Oakey and Kaydance Bowey.

She said: “I wanted it to be a relaxed place where young people could come, have fun and make friends.

"For many years, I asked parents to come along and help, but now I have a fantastic group of young leaders, so we decided to 'go it alone'.”

Helen now runs the club with young leaders.

"It’s been a great success,” she said.

Helen Sharp and Iain Anderson, Youth Development Worker from Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs (NAYC)

"We think we may be one of the only youth clubs in the county that runs in this way. We all get so much back from volunteering; it is very rewarding.”

Activities range from art sessions to 5-a-side football.

“We keep it cheap and easy so members can choose to join in or just do their own thing,” Helen added.

"We love to be able to take the members outside to play with the 'stomp rockets', these are a firm favourite.”

They enjoyed a disco and birthday cake to mark the 20th year this week.

"Everyone had a great time,” added Helen.

The age range for Bugbrooke Youth Club is from Year 5 - Year 8. Admission is £1.50 per session, They run Thursday evenings at Bugbrooke Sports & Community Centre, Camp Close, Bugbrooke, (term time only) from 7.30-9pm.