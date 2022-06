Colourful blooms will be on show at an open gardens event in Flore this weekend.

Flore Fields, Brockhall Road, is welcoming visitors to enjoy the flowers and help raise money for Brockhall Church Restoration Fund.

It takes place on Sunday (June 12) from noon – 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to the event.

Entrance is £7.50 for adults and under 12s get in free. There will be refreshments, a raffle and cake stall at the event.

Flore Fields is at NN7 4JX.