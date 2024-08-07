30 new blue plaques set to be unveiled this month in Daventry ahead of ‘exciting’ event

A group of Daventry residents have been putting a lot of effort into getting 30 oval blue plaques authorised and placed on or near some of the town's most significant buildings over the last two years.

Grace Magee, Lawrence Wheeler, Mike Tebbitt, and Cheryl Thallon invite people to Sheaf Street to celebrate and take in their accomplishments at the end of this month.

The ‘Daventry Heritage Trail’ event is set to celebrate the town’s historic architecture, remarkable people, and events with a guided tour of the blue plaques, entertainment, and music.

Grace, the Discover Daventry Facebook page manager, 26, said: “It's really exciting. We're going to have something new in Daventry, and it's going to bring the history alive in town.”

The official unveiling event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, in Sheaf Street.

Lawrence, the founder of the popular ‘Thank you Daventry... for the Memories’ Facebook group, and Cheryl, the founder of the Daventry Retail Forum, Discover Daventry, and several Sheaf Street businesses, decided to launch this project after witnessing a similar approach in another town, according to Grace.

“We knew that it was working really well, so we thought, right, we'll bring it to Daventry.

“All of the 30 buildings have different heritage and values. We just wanted to make people aware of all the amazing history that we've got in Daventry,” said Grace.

The official unveiling event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, in Sheaf Street, with entertainment available for all the family from 10am to 3pm.

Former history teacher Mike Tebbitt is going to lead a blue plaque guided tour on the day. The tour will start at 11am in Sheaf Street, following a circular route along New Street, Market Square, Abbey Street, and London Road.

Sheaf Street Health Store offers a fold-out map for £1 that includes the route, further historical details, and photos.

“The Daventry Heritage Trail team would like to thank all the businesses and property owners who have graciously agreed to site a blue plaque on their premises,” said Grace.

The 30 new blue plaques — funded by Cheryl's Viridian Nutrition and Sheaf Street Health Store — will be displayed across the town a few days before the event.

Grace hopes that in the future there will be “free-standing maps” placed across the town showcasing Daventry's blue plaques.