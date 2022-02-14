Young people invited to aim high with basketball sessions in Daventry

Budding young basketball players are invited to aim high with half-term sessions in Daventry.

The games for primary school pupils take place with Daventry Swifts this Wednesday (February 16).

Based at their home court at The Randolph Building, The Parker E-Act Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry NN11 0QE, sessions will be held between 10am and noon and 1pm - 3pm.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of Daventry Swifts' players.

Swifts head coach, Steve Pearl, said: "We are getting a great uptake for our weekly sessions on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings but we know there is more talent to be unearthed.

"We will be fielding an all-girls team in a game at the beginning of March and there will also be matches for boys and mixed teams."

In addition, there is a definite first for Daventry.

The club has entered a Midlands-based women's league taking place over the next three months.